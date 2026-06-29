Madras High Court stays DVAC inspector’s suspension

Challenging her suspension over allegations of "grave misconduct", inspector G Vimala filed a writ petition on June 17, which came for hearing before Justice PT Asha. In her petition, Vimala contended that her suspension was directly linked to the FIR she registered against K Rajalakshmi, an inspector with the Chennai police's Anti-Vice Squad, several months ago.

In December 2025, she forwarded a vigilance report to the DVAC director based on information collected against Inspector Rajalakshmi, who had served in Chennai since 2010. Following this, she was instructed to prepare a draft FIR alleging that Rajalakshmi possessed movable and immovable assets worth Rs 5.42 crore in her name and her family members' names an increase of 372% disproportionate to her income Vimala said in the petition.