Green League: TN likely to roll out dedicated Climate Budget with Rs 3,000 cr outlay

The allocation is also expected to support scientific assessment of climate change impacts on the Western Ghats and finance conservation measures to protect the ecologically sensitive mountain ecosystem from increasing climate-related threats.

In addition, the government is likely to include programmes aimed at increasing Tamil Nadu's green cover to 33 per cent of its geographical area through afforestation and ecological restoration initiatives.

Tamil Nadu has been among the early movers in introducing climate-focused policies over the past few years. In 2021, the then DMK government renamed the Environment and Forests Department as the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, giving climate change a dedicated administrative focus.

The previous regime had also announced the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission and the Green Tamil Nadu Mission in the 2021-22.

In 2022, the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company was established to implement climate-related projects across departments. The State also created the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Fund with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore, before formally launching the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission later that year.

At the urban level, the Greater Chennai Corporation became one of the first civic bodies in India to present a dedicated Climate Budget in 2023, earmarking Rs 1,341 crore for climate-related projects.

If the proposed allocation is announced on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu will join Odisha as one of the few states to introduce a dedicated Climate Budget, reflecting a growing emphasis on strengthening resilience against climate risks while mainstreaming climate action into development planning.