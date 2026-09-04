Tamil Nadu: 2 cops hurt as Akash's kin try to block CM convoy seeking justice

Two police personnel were reportedly injured while trying to prevent the protesters. The incident occurred around 10.01 am when the Chief Minister's convoy was arriving at the Secretariat. According to police, more than 100 people had gathered near the in-gate to meet the Chief Minister, and eight of them suddenly crossed the barricade and ran towards the convoy.

The group, including parents of the victim, reportedly said Aakash died in police custody at the Manamadurai police station in March. Though cases had been registered against six police personnel in connection with the death, they alleged that no further action had been taken. CB-CID, which probed the case, had filed a chargesheet confirming that the police personnel had tortured him to death. So far, no policeman has been arrested in the case.