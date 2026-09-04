Tamil Nadu: 2 cops hurt as Akash's kin try to block CM convoy seeking justice

CHENNAI: Eight people were detained on Thursday morning after they allegedly breached security and attempted to stop Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's convoy on Kamarajar Salai near the Secretariat to submit a petition seeking justice for the custodial death of Aakash Delison from Mannamadurai.
Two police personnel were reportedly injured while trying to prevent the protesters. The incident occurred around 10.01 am when the Chief Minister's convoy was arriving at the Secretariat. According to police, more than 100 people had gathered near the in-gate to meet the Chief Minister, and eight of them suddenly crossed the barricade and ran towards the convoy.
The group, including parents of the victim, reportedly said Aakash died in police custody at the Manamadurai police station in March. Though cases had been registered against six police personnel in connection with the death, they alleged that no further action had been taken. CB-CID, which probed the case, had filed a chargesheet confirming that the police personnel had tortured him to death. So far, no policeman has been arrested in the case.
During the commotion, constable Muthuganesan, part of the lead vehicle security team, fell while trying to stop the protesters and suffered an elbow injury as the convoy stopped. Another constable, Ramkumar, was allegedly manhandled and later received first aid at a hospital after complaining of chest pain, police said.
The Chief Minister's convoy reached the Secretariat portico safely at 10.02 am. The eight protesters were detained and are being questioned.