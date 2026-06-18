Experts question cremation of custodial death victim, call it against norms

CHENNAI: The cremation of the remains of the suspected custodial death victim Aakash Delison has raised questions against the move, with experts calling it “against the norms”.
“In such cases, bodies are usually buried, not cremated. In this case, the body was cremated in an electric crematorium,” noted an expert in medico-legal cases, pointing out that the family’s legal battle may not be over yet.
Refusing to receive his body for more than three months since his death, Aakash’s family had been seeking clarity on the medical evidence surrounding the injuries on his body.
Various courts, including the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, in the past had observed that medical experts have a role in indicating the manner of causation of injuries based on forensic evidence. Now, with any chance of another autopsy gone, experts say justice looks distant.