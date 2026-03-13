Sivaganga custodial death: Postmortem finds 28 injuries on Akash’s body

CHENNAI: The postmortem examination conducted at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital on the body of Dalit youth Akash Delison (26) has revealed multiple injuries, intensifying allegations of custodial torture, according to a Thanthi TV bulletin.
Doctors reportedly found 28 injuries across Akash’s body, including severe damage to the right leg with fractures to the tibia and fibula, along with muscle and nerve damage. A 48 × 12 cm blood clot was observed in the injured area.
The report also noted both internal and external injuries, including wounds on the elbow and knee joints and multiple abrasions across the body. A round-shaped blood clot was detected in the frontal region of the brain, while swelling was observed around the heart area. Doctors also recorded multiple injection marks on different parts of the body during treatment, the bulletin added.
Akash, a resident of Krishnarajapuram in Manamadurai, was taken into custody on March 6 in connection with an assault case. Police said he and another person were arrested for allegedly attacking two individuals with a sickle. A few hours later, Akash was admitted to hospital with a fractured leg. Police claimed he sustained the injury after jumping from a bridge while attempting to escape from custody. Officials said he later developed breathing difficulties and died while being taken from the hospital to Madurai prison.
His relatives alleged custodial torture and refused to receive the body. Supporters staged protests on the Manamadurai–Rameswaram National Highway for five days, demanding murder charges against the police personnel involved.
Their protest ended on March 12 evening after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was informed that the CB-CID had modified the FIR to include murder charges and provisions of the SC/ST Act.
Amid the tensions, Sivaganga District Special Branch Inspector Venkatesa Perumal was transferred overnight, and Inspector Sakul from Karaikudi took charge. Police have deployed additional personnel in the area.