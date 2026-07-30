DK Shivakumar offers CM Vijay aerial survey to show Cauvery water scarcity

According to sources close to Shivakumar, the meeting has been finalised on August 3. “Our chief secretary has also written to him, and he (Vijay) has spoken to me over the phone. It is our duty to extend due respect to him. I have invited him personally,” Shivakumar said.

“I have requested that he should also visit the Cauvery reservoir region in our state and see the ground situation for himself. We have even offered to arrange a helicopter for his inspection. Ultimately, it is up to him to decide. He should speak based on facts and firsthand experience,” Shivakumar said. the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s directive to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Shivakumar added that his government was preparing its legal response and would seek immediate relief through an appropriate forum.

Shivakumar said the state had held consultations with Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the advocate general, legal experts and senior officials following the order, while the final decision on the legal course would be made after further discussions.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee on Tuesday ordered the release of 3,500 cusec water for 15 days. This way, Tamil Nadu will receive about four TMC.

Asked whether the appeal would be filed before the Cauvery Water Management Authority or the Supreme Court, Shivakumar said the government would proceed step by step.

“We will proceed stage by stage. After one stage is completed, we will decide the next course of action. What we need immediately is interim relief. Whoever it may be before, we need immediate relief,” he said.