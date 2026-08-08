Speaker JCD Prabhakar to send Markandayan row to panel

The issue arose during the debate on the Revised Budget and Revised Agriculture Budget 2026-27, when Markandayan, while criticising the Budget, referred to his recent imprisonment, which was objected to by Minister R Nirmalkumar and Aadhav Arjuna. The Speaker informed the House that the latter had raised a complaint over the issue.

"The issue will be placed before the Privileges Committee, once it is constituted, for a recommendation," the Speaker said. He added that Markandayan's public speech had caused widespread anguish. Responding to his remark, Markandayan expressed regret, saying DMK president MK Stalin and senior party leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, EV Velu and KN Nehru, had advised him to maintain political decorum. "Such an incident will not happen again. I request everyone to forget that episode," he said.