TN Agriculture Budget 2026 highlights: Rs 203.64-crore pulses mission, AI farmer app among key announcements

Presenting the Budget, the minister said the financial statement had been prepared after incorporating suggestions from farmers and agricultural exporters. He added that the Budget was framed in line with the Chief Minister's long-term vision for the state's agricultural development.

Vinoth said the government would continue all ongoing agricultural schemes while introducing several new initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector. He stressed that agriculture remains the backbone of the economy and said no other sector could function effectively if agriculture was neglected.

Ahead of the presentation, DMK MLAs arrived at the Assembly wearing black shirts as a mark of protest.