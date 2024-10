Southern Railway announces cancellation of trains following train accident in Kavaraipettai; Check details

CHENNAI: Several trains are cancelled owing to train accident of Train No 12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express at Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division on Friday , said a Southern Railway statement.

1. Train No 16112 Puducherry – Tirupati MEMU scheduled to leave at 3:00 pm on Saturday is cancelled.

2. Train No 16203 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Tirupati Express scheduled to leave at 4:35 pm on Saturday is cancelled.

3. Train No 16053 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Express scheduled to leave at 2:25 pm on Saturday is cancelled.

4. Train No 16054 Tirupati - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave at 10:10 am on Saturday is cancelled.

5. Train No16058 Tirupati - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave at 6:05 pm on Saturday is cancelled.

6. Train No 16402 Kadapa - Arakkonam MEMU scheduled to leave at 2:30 pm on Saturday is cancelled.

Additionally, the Pinakini Express has been cancelled on both directions on the Vijayawada-Central route.

Also, the MEMU train operating on the Sulurpet to Nellore route has been cancelled.

(With inputs from OD)