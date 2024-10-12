Many hurt as Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express running at 75km/hr rams into stationary goods train near Chennai

CHENNAI: Hundreds of passengers onboard Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express had a miraculous escape on Friday night after the train rammed into a stationary goods train at a high speed of 75 km per hour at Kavarapettai station in Tiruvallur.

At least a dozen coaches of the express train derailed and the parcel van of the express train caught fire.

At least 19 passengers have been injured, and of them those who sustained serious injuries have been rushed to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, said Tiruvallur Collector T Prabhushankar.

The Southern Railway said no deaths have been reported so far.

Emergency personnel, including doctors, ambulances, medical relief van and rescue team, have been pressed into service, said Railway officials. Several teams from Tamil Nadu Fire Service and Rescue Services (TNFRS) are involved in rescue operations at the site. More than 100 personnel from Avadi city police have also been pressed into service.

An official statement issued by Southern Railway an hour after the accident said Mysuru Darbhanga Bagmati Express (train no 12578) passed Ponneri around 8.27 pm and was given the green signal to run through at the next station, Kavarapettai, via the mainline.

While entering the Kavarapettai station, the train crew experienced a heavy jerk. Instead of going into the main line as per the signal given, the train entered into the loop line at 75 km/hour and hit the goods train that was stabled in the loop line.

In the impact, about 12-13 coaches were derailed and the parcel van caught fire. However, the crew is safe, said the Railway statement, and added that there are no deaths reported so far.

The zonal headquarters has also shared the helpline numbers 044 - 25354151 and 044 - 2435499 to assist passengers and their relatives.

(With inputs from DT Next Bureau, Online Desk)