Senthilbalaji fails to appear at Triplicane police station for second day

There is still no official information on Senthilbalaji's whereabouts or whether he is undergoing treatment.

The development comes a day after the Madras High Court dismissed Senthilbalaji's anticipatory bail plea in connection with a fresh FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in the alleged TASMAC corruption case. He subsequently moved the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear his anticipatory bail plea on Friday (July 31).