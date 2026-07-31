Tamil Nadu

Senthilbalaji fails to appear at Triplicane police station for second day

There is still no official information on Senthilbalaji's whereabouts or whether he is undergoing treatment.
V Senthilbalaji
V Senthilbalaji (Photo: Maalaimalar)
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CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader V Senthilbalaji has reportedly failed to appear at the Triplicane police station for the second consecutive day, despite a conditional bail requirement to report there twice daily, according to Thanthi TV. His brother, Ashok Kumar, had earlier said he was unwell and had gone to a hospital.

There is still no official information on Senthilbalaji's whereabouts or whether he is undergoing treatment.

The development comes a day after the Madras High Court dismissed Senthilbalaji's anticipatory bail plea in connection with a fresh FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in the alleged TASMAC corruption case. He subsequently moved the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear his anticipatory bail plea on Friday (July 31).

Madras High Court
Supreme Court
DVAC
TASMAC
DMK leader Senthilbalaji
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