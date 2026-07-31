Senthilbalaji fails to appear at Triplicane police station for second day

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader V Senthilbalaji has reportedly failed to appear at the Triplicane police station for the second consecutive day, despite a conditional bail requirement to report there twice daily, according to Thanthi TV. His brother, Ashok Kumar, had earlier said he was unwell and had gone to a hospital.
There is still no official information on Senthilbalaji's whereabouts or whether he is undergoing treatment.
The development comes a day after the Madras High Court dismissed Senthilbalaji's anticipatory bail plea in connection with a fresh FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in the alleged TASMAC corruption case. He subsequently moved the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear his anticipatory bail plea on Friday (July 31).