Senthilbalaji, brother secure anticipatory bail in Rs 35-crore MLA bribe case

When the petitions came up for hearing, senior counsel NR Elango, appearing for Senthilbalaji, submitted that Thirunavukarasu had allegedly offered Rs 35 crore to a TVK MLA to vote against the Speaker in the proposed no-confidence motion, but the complainant refused. He argued that the case was based only on a presumption that Senthilbalaji intended to topple the government and pointed out that no one had objected to the Speaker's appointment and submitted that no money had been transacted.

He further contended that the allegations were made to prevent Senthilbalaji from carrying out party work ahead of the Karur byelection and assured the court that he would cooperate with the investigation.