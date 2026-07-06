PMLA case on Senthilbalaji: ED to reply on brother's plea in three weeks

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) three weeks to file its response to a petition filed by RV Ashok Kumar, brother of former minister V Senthilbalaji, challenging the Lookout Notice issued against him.
When the matter came up for hearing before Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the ED sought time to file its counter affidavit. Accepting the request, the bench granted three weeks for the filing of the counter.
The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against former minister Senthilbalaji, his brother Ashok Kumar, and others.
In 2015, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) received several complaints against Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar, alleging that they had collected money from people after promising jobs in the Transport department but failed to provide the promised appointments.
The alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 2014 and 2015, when Senthilbalaji was serving as the Minister for Transport in the then AIADMK government.
Following its investigation, the ED filed a chargesheet, alleging that Senthilbalaji had promised government jobs in the Transport department in exchange for bribes during the 2014-2015 period and arrested him in June 2023. Subsequently, the Supreme Court granted him bail in September 2024.
Thereafter, the ED issued a Lookout Notice against Ashok Kumar. Challenging the notice and seeking its withdrawal, RV Ashok Kumar filed the petition before the Madras High Court.