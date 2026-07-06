PMLA case on Senthilbalaji: ED to reply on brother's plea in three weeks

When the matter came up for hearing before Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the ED sought time to file its counter affidavit. Accepting the request, the bench granted three weeks for the filing of the counter.

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against former minister Senthilbalaji, his brother Ashok Kumar, and others.

In 2015, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) received several complaints against Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar, alleging that they had collected money from people after promising jobs in the Transport department but failed to provide the promised appointments.

The alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 2014 and 2015, when Senthilbalaji was serving as the Minister for Transport in the then AIADMK government.