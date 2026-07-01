MLAs offered bribe to topple govt: Law Minister R Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday accused the DMK of attempting to destabilise the State government by allegedly trying to bribe ruling party MLAs ahead of a proposed no-confidence motion in the Assembly.
Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Law and Energy Minister R Nirmalkumar alleged that the attempts were being made at the behest of DMK president MK Stalin and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin through associates of former Minister V Senthilbalaji.
"As part of a conspiracy to topple the government, DMK functionaries have approached several TVK MLAs, offering amounts ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 50 crore to vote against the government during the proposed no-confidence motion, " the Minister alleged.
He claimed that three persons had already been arrested in connection with an alleged horse-trading attempt involving a ruling party MLA and said investigations were continuing.
Alleging that the operation was being organised by a Karur gang led by former Minister Senthil Balaji, Nirmalkumar said the government would pursue legal action against those involved.
"These attempts are disgraceful. The DMK has resorted to undemocratic methods after being rejected by the people in the Assembly election," he said.
The Minister further alleged that the DMK's complaint to the Governor accusing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko of horse-trading was intended to divert attention from the arrests made in the alleged bribery case.
"After the arrests, the DMK wrote to the Governor only to divert public attention from its own activities," he claimed.
Nirmalkumar also alleged that the continued exodus of leaders from the DMK and AIADMK reflected the absence of political prospects in those parties.
"Leaders and cadres are voluntarily joining the TVK because they see no political future in the DMK or AIADMK. No one believes Edappadi K Palaniswami can become Chief Minister again with the support of the DMK. That is why alliance partners are distancing themselves from the DMK," he said.