MLAs offered bribe to topple govt: Law Minister R Nirmalkumar

He claimed that three persons had already been arrested in connection with an alleged horse-trading attempt involving a ruling party MLA and said investigations were continuing.

Alleging that the operation was being organised by a Karur gang led by former Minister Senthil Balaji, Nirmalkumar said the government would pursue legal action against those involved.

"These attempts are disgraceful. The DMK has resorted to undemocratic methods after being rejected by the people in the Assembly election," he said.

The Minister further alleged that the DMK's complaint to the Governor accusing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko of horse-trading was intended to divert attention from the arrests made in the alleged bribery case.