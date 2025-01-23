Scrub Typhus cases reported in Dindigul district; 8 hospitalised

DINDIGUL: Eight people in Dindigul district have been diagnosed with scrub typhus.

All eight patients are currently receiving treatment at the Dindigul Government Medical College, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The infection has been reported in areas including Palani, Oddanchatram and Attur.

Other regions such as Vedasandur, Nilakottai, and Natham, have also seen cases of the disease.

Scrub typhus is a rickettsial disease caused by rickettsiae – parasites of arthropods such as lice, fleas, ticks and mites. Those bitten by the infected mites develop flu-like symptoms like fever, headache and body pain with a rash known as ‘eschar’ at the bite site.

Infected patients will be given doxycyline, azithromycin, and rifampicin. The dosage will be changed for different age groups. If the condition does not improve within 48-72 hours or if the patients develop cardiac, pulmonary, renal and CNS complications, the patient will be referred to a territory centre immediately.