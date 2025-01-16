Experts warn of surge in fever cases in TN, respiratory problems and Scrub Typhus disease

CHENNAI: Various types of fever are likely to surge owing to the seasonal changes. Experts say the cases are not alarming; however, they warn people to stay cautious against scrub typhus and respiratory illnesses with fever.

Dr S Chandrashekhar, head of general medicine at Stanley Government Medical College Hospital, said they are witnessing a spike in fever cases. “Though it is self-limiting and will get better in 3-5 days, throat infections being reported are lasting up to a month. It is a relief that dengue cases have reduced, but other infections are rising.”

He added that scrub typhus is seeing a surge following the common flu. He noted that the former is usually observed in people who work in forests and areas with heavy vegetation, but it is rampant in the common demography now. People who travel more have a higher chance of contracting the disease.

"The scrub typhus can cause multiple organ complications as it impacts the minute blood vessels. At least two cases are reported in a week. People have to be careful about the bite of mites and get treated early," he added.

Children and elderly people with comorbidities need to exercise caution against respiratory issues with fever, warned doctors.

A senior pulmonologist from a city GH elaborated that the current flu causes throat pain, cough, body aches, and fever, leading to breathlessness and voice change. He also noted that people in the 20-40 age group also complain of breathlessness.

He recommended the use of masks, self-isolation, and frequent hand washing to ward off infections, as severity is not a major concern, but one in 100 patients develop pneumonia.

The state health department echoed the views of the experts, as the severity of illnesses remains low. Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, said more cases are expected by the month's end, but there is no need to panic; it is just a seasonal phenomenon.