DT Health: Scrub Typhus has become serious concern for all in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Scrub Typhus, an Orientia Tsutsugamushi bacterium-inflicted disease, has become a serious concern for all in Tamil Nadu and other regions of India. What makes this disease even more devastating is that it is spread through the bite of infected mites. This fatal disease is reported on a large scale in rural and semi-urban regions, especially during monsoons.

It is a rickettsial infection which presents as an acute febrile illness and is endemic in countries such as India, Japan, and Australia. The World Health Organization states that there are more than one billion at risk worldwide. The incubation period for scrub typhus is 6 to 21 days. The symptoms of the disease vary in intensity and include high fever and chills, severe headache, muscle aches, rash, enlarged lymph nodes, and the presence of eschar (a black, scab-like lesion). In some cases, serious complications like respiratory distress or organ dysfunction

"Chigger mites are the larval stage of mites and are vectors for scrub typhus. They thrive in areas with dense vegetation, such as farmlands, gardens, and forests. The infection occurs when these mites bite humans while feeding on their skin. Scrub typhus can result in organ dysfunction, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and even death if left untreated in severe cases," said Dr Spoorthi Arun, Internal Medicine, Promed Hospital.

In Tamil Nadu, scrub typhus cases are reported to be increasing lately. Such cases have been reported in Chennai, Tirunelveli, and Coimbatore districts. Increased awareness and advanced diagnostic capabilities contribute to this rising trend.

To prevent the infection, the doctors have advised to wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, and closed shoes, especially in places with heavy grass and bushes. DEET-based repellents must be applied on the skin and clothing. Experts stated that the scrub typhus is a curable and preventable disease, especially if the diagnosis is prompt. Awareness and preventive measures will help in countering its spread. If symptoms are experienced or exposure to infested mites has occurred, medical attention must be sought promptly.