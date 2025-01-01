Guidelines issued to prevent spread of Scrub typhus in TN

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) on Wednesday instructed the Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) to follow the guidelines to control and prevent the spread of Scrub typhus.

Scrub typhus is a rickettsial disease caused by rickettsiae – parasites of arthropods such as lice, fleas, ticks and mites. Those bitten by the infected mites develop flu-like symptoms like fever, headache and body pain with a rash known as ‘eschar’ at the bite site.

“It’s noticed that more cases are reported in and around Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur. There are cases being reported in southern districts too – mostly in the eastern ghats, western ghats and Deccan plateau. Agricultural workers, people living in houses with shrubs/ bush nearby, and travellers in areas with potential exposure to mice and mites (camping, rafting, or trekking), and pregnant women are at risk,” stated Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director, DPH.

Infected patients will be given doxycyline, azithromycin, and rifampicin. The dosage will be changed for different age groups. If the condition does not improve within 48-72 hours or if the patients develop cardiac, pulmonary, renal and CNS complications, the patient will be referred to a territory centre immediately.

Officials are advised to create awareness among the public residing in at-risk areas. All DDHAs and city health officers have been told to ensure the implementation of all activities for prevention and control of Scrub typhus.