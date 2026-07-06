SC to hear on July 7 plea alleging active influencing of witnesses in Karur stampede case

A partial working day bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday after senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi said the court had directed a CBI probe into the stampede in which 41 people lost their lives.

Ahmadi said, "This court directed a CBI probe. Now some accused who are now ministers in the present regime are attempting to actively influence the witnesses. We have filed an application".

The bench said, "We will have it tomorrow".