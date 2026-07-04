Stampede: DMK seeks SC gag order on TVK leaders; flags CM Vijay’s Karur visit

"When the investigation is still pending, any direct interaction with such material witnesses by persons connected with the subject matter of the investigation or by the political executive presently in office, particularly while distributing benefits arising out of the very incident under investigation, has the potential to give rise to an apprehension," the plea said.

The petition also referred to a public statement allegedly made on Thursday by minister Aadhav Arjuna, that there was "a score to settle" over the Karur incident and alleged that the previous DMK government had "killed" Karur people through the police.

The plea has sought a directive to the CBI to take action against Arjuna for "influencing, tampering with witnesses and impeding the investigation".