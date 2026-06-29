CM Vijay likely to meet Karur stampede victims' families in July

CBI probe gains momentum

The stampede case is currently being investigated by the CBI. As part of the inquiry, CBI officials had earlier questioned Vijay in Delhi over two days. The investigation was later paused during the Tamil Nadu Assembly election process. According to the report, the probe resumed on June 11 after the conclusion of the elections. Summons have been issued to 10 individuals while four police personnels have already appeared before the agency for questioning. With the investigation gathering pace again, the Karur stampede case has come back into focus.