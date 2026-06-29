CM Vijay likely to meet Karur stampede victims' families in July

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is likely to visit Karur in the second week of July and meet the families of those who died in the Karur stampede tragedy, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The Karur stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, during a TVK campaign event at Veluchamipuram in Karur district. A large crowd gathered at the venue, leading to a stampede in which 41 people lost their lives and several others were injured. The incident triggered widespread outrage across the State and is currently under investigation by the CBI.
Following the tragedy, TVK president Vijay announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The amount was deposited directly into their bank accounts. Due to security and administrative reasons, Vijay later met the victims' families at a private resort in Mamallapuram after arrangements were made to bring them to Chennai. During the meeting, he conveyed his condolences and interacted with the affected families.
The stampede case is currently being investigated by the CBI. As part of the inquiry, CBI officials had earlier questioned Vijay in Delhi over two days. The investigation was later paused during the Tamil Nadu Assembly election process. According to the report, the probe resumed on June 11 after the conclusion of the elections. Summons have been issued to 10 individuals while four police personnels have already appeared before the agency for questioning. With the investigation gathering pace again, the Karur stampede case has come back into focus.
Amid the ongoing investigation, Vijay is expected to visit Karur in the second week of July. The Chief Minister plans to meet the families of all 41 victims and interact with them personally during the visit.