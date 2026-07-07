SC pulls up DMK, says court can't regulate CM Vijay's visits

Kumar replied, "No, I am not. My prayer is that, pending completion of the CBI investigation, there shall be no public statements removing criminal liability, speaking to political opponents, or commenting on the merits of the pending investigation in a manner likely to prejudice or interfere with a fair and independent investigation."

He said the party wants free speech to be used with more responsibility.

Justice Viswanathan then questioned Kumar as to how the distribution of Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia compensation and orders of compassionate appointment for the family members of the stampede victims, which was already announced, will affect the investigation in the case.

Vijay is scheduled to meet the families of the stampede victims on July 10.

The court told Kumar that the DMK may wish to withdraw its plea and avail any other remedy under law or else the court will dismiss it.