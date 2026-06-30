Tamil Nadu

CM Vijay likely to visit Karur on July 10, 11 to meet victims' families

The Karur stampede had occurred on September 27, 2025, during a TVK campaign event at Veluchamipuram
CM Vijay likely to visit Karur
(L) CM VijayDaily Thanthi
Updated on

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is likely to visit Karur on July 10 and 11, and meet the families of the 41 people who died in the Karur stampede and interact with them personally, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Karur stampede claimed 41 lives

The Karur stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, during a TVK campaign event at Veluchamipuram, claiming 41 lives and injuring several others.

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Financial assistance provided

Following the incident, Vijay had announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh. The amount was deposited directly into their bank accounts.

Later, Vijay met them in Chennai at a private resort in Mamallapuram due to security and administrative reasons.

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CBI probe

The CBI, which is probing the stampede, had earlier questioned Vijay in Delhi on two different days, as part of the investigation. The inquiry, which was paused during the Assembly election process, resumed on June 11.

According to the report, summons have been issued to 10 persons in connection with the case, while four police personnel have already appeared before CBI officials for questioning.

Karur
CM Vijay
victims' families
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