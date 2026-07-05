Police up heat on Balaji & Ashok, issue LOC

The brothers have been directed to appear before the Triplicane police on July 6 (Monday) at 1 pm. Eight persons, including associates of Senthilbalaji, have been arrested so far in the case.

A team from the Triplicane police handed over the summonses to Senthilbalaji’s parents, Velusamy and Palaniammal, at their residence in Rameshwaram Patti, Karur. Police obtained the brothers’ signatures acknowledging receipt of the notices after earlier attempts to serve the summonses directly on them reportedly failed.