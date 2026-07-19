Rs 100 crore Palani land sale scam: DMK leader Moorthy dares TVK minister to produce evidence

The DMK leader alleged that instead of explaining what the present government had achieved during its first 60 days in office, Minister Nirmalkumar was repeatedly referring to the previous five years under the DMK government and alleging that illegal registrations had taken place during that period.

"I openly state that during my five years as registration minister, I never instructed even a single Sub-Registrar to register any property in violation of the law," he claimed, adding that if there had been isolated instances of wrongdoing, departmental authorities would have taken action against the officials concerned.

Moorthy accused Nirmalkumar of making allegations against him to evade direct questions on the issue. He further alleged that the minister had spent the past 60 days holding press conferences instead of concentrating on the two departments under his charge. "He speaks about every department as though he is a shadow chief minister," he claimed.