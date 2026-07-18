DMK-era land grabbers also under scanner: TN Minister Nirmalkumar

He questioned whether the previous DMK government had ever ordered an investigation in such cases.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Integrated Rehabilitation Service Centre organised by the Department for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities in Madurai, the minister said the alleged irregularities in the Palani temple case warranted a detailed investigation, as several persons were suspected of involvement. "A large number of forged land registration documents have been created during the last five years. Hence, action will be taken against everyone involved, irrespective of who they are," the Minister said.