DMK-era land grabbers also under scanner: TN Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Law Minister R Nirmalkumar on Saturday defended the TVK government over the Palani temple land illegal registration controversy, claiming that a large-scale investigation has been ordered to dig out the truth, and that forgeries under the previous DMK regime were also under the scanner.
He questioned whether the previous DMK government had ever ordered an investigation in such cases.
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Integrated Rehabilitation Service Centre organised by the Department for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities in Madurai, the minister said the alleged irregularities in the Palani temple case warranted a detailed investigation, as several persons were suspected of involvement. "A large number of forged land registration documents have been created during the last five years. Hence, action will be taken against everyone involved, irrespective of who they are," the Minister said.
He urged the public to come forward and report any fraudulent land registrations made during the past five years.
Taking a dig at the previous DMK government, Nirmalkumar said that although illegal registrations using forged land documents had occurred even during the previous regime, only the present TVK government had the courage to order a wide probe into the issue.