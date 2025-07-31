Begin typing your search...

    Rithanya dowry death case: Madras HC seeks comprehensive post-mortem report

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 July 2025 5:20 PM IST
    Madras High Court (File Image)

    CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday (July 31) observed that the post-mortem report in the alleged dowry harassment-related death of newlywed Rithanya does not clearly rule out physical assault.

    According to a report by Thanthi TV, the court also noted that several details in the report were incomplete, and directed that a comprehensive post-mortem report be submitted.

    Meanwhile, the court has issued directions to the police regarding the bail petitions filed by Rithanya’s husband, Kavinkumar, father-in-law Eswaramoorthy, and mother-in-law Chithra Devi

    Rithanya, 27, from Kaikatti Pudur near Avinashi in Tirupur district, died by suicide in June, just two and a half months after her marriage, allegedly due to dowry harassment. Following this, her husband and in-laws were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.


