Rithanya dowry death case: Madras HC seeks comprehensive post-mortem report

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday (July 31) observed that the post-mortem report in the alleged dowry harassment-related death of newlywed Rithanya does not clearly rule out physical assault.

According to a report by Thanthi TV, the court also noted that several details in the report were incomplete, and directed that a comprehensive post-mortem report be submitted.

Meanwhile, the court has issued directions to the police regarding the bail petitions filed by Rithanya’s husband, Kavinkumar, father-in-law Eswaramoorthy, and mother-in-law Chithra Devi

Rithanya, 27, from Kaikatti Pudur near Avinashi in Tirupur district, died by suicide in June, just two and a half months after her marriage, allegedly due to dowry harassment. Following this, her husband and in-laws were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.







