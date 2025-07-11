Tirupur dowry death: Bail plea of Rithanya's mother-in-law rejected

CHENNAI: In the alleged dowry harassment case involving the death of newlywed Rithanya, a court in Tirupur on Friday rejected the bail plea of her mother-in-law Chithra Devi.

Rithanya, a resident of Kaikatti Pudur near Avinashi in Tirupur district, died by suicide reportedly due to dowry-related harassment. Following this, her husband Kavinkumar, father-in-law Eswaramoorthy, and mother-in-law Chithra Devi were arrested and remanded.

While the bail pleas of Kavinkumar and Eswaramoorthy were earlier rejected, Chithra Devi’s petition came up for hearing on July 9 before the Principal District Court and was adjourned to July 11, said a Daily Thanthi report.

On Thursday, Rithanya’s parents submitted an intervening petition opposing the bail plea, which was admitted for hearing. After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge dismissed the bail plea of Chithra Devi.