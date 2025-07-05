Mother-in-law arrested in Tirupur dowry harassment case

COIMBATORE: Five days after a young woman ended her life alleging dowry harassment, the police arrested her mother-in-law in Tirupur on Friday.

Police said Rithanya (27), who was married to Kavin Kumar (29), from Jeyam Garden in Avinashi in Tirupur, ended her life by consuming poison on June 28. Before taking the extreme step, she sent an audio message to her father, Annadurai, alleging dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Based on a complaint, the Sevvur police registered a case and arrested Kavin Kumar and his father, Eswaramoorthy, while the mother, Chitra Devi, remained at large. Following allegations that she was not arrested due to political interventions, the Sevvur police were forced to act, and she was arrested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Rithanya’s father, Annadurai, said to the media that he hoped justice would prevail and those behind his daughter’s death should be given maximum punishment. Meanwhile, the hearing on the bail application moved by the arrested Kavin Kumar and his father has been adjourned to July 7 by a court in Tirupur.