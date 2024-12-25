Anna University sexual assault: Ramadoss questions law and order situation in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over an incident in which a female student was assaulted sexually inside the Anna University campus, PMK founder S Ramadoss criticised that law and order in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated.

In a statement, the senior leader noted the DMK government’s claims that stringent safety measures were taken in the university and its gates. "If that were true, how could such inhuman persons enter the university and assault the girl student? Parents in Tamil Nadu and other states are sending their children to the university believing it is a secure place," he added.

Such concerns would prompt parents to stop sending their children to the university, which would become a hindrance to women's education, Ramadoss said.

"No one is safe Under the DMK regime. A doctor was hacked in a hospital and a teacher was murdered inside a school. Murders are happening even inside court premises. Every time such crimes happen, the DMK government tries to divert the attention," he alleged.

Saying that criminals are walking free, Ramadoss warned the government that people were watching and they would teach the party a lesson at the right time.