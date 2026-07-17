DMK says Palani temple land registration was benami transaction, threatens legal action

CHENNAI: The DMK on Friday (July 17) alleged that the registration of land belonging to the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple was a benami transaction and warned that it would approach the court if the ongoing investigation failed to proceed in the right direction.
Addressing a press conference at Anna Arivalayam, DMK Legal Wing Joint Secretary I Paranthamen accused the State government of attempting to shield those responsible for the alleged irregularities.
Explaining the sequence of events surrounding the land registration, Paranthamen alleged that two Sub-Registrars in Palani had declined to register the document. He claimed that the responsibility was subsequently assigned to the Sub-Registrar of Kodaikanal, who was given additional charge and travelled nearly 60 km to complete the registration.
“There are several contradictions in the statements made by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P Ramesh and Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan. The HR and CE Minister said the registration occurred due to the negligence of officials, while the Registration Minister said it was carried out based on a court order. The government's version, however, states that the registration was done under pressure,” Paranthamen said.
He alleged that the registration was a benami transaction and claimed that a larger conspiracy was behind the episode.
“We are closely monitoring the CBCID investigation. If we find that the probe is not proceeding in the right direction, the DMK will approach the court,” Paranthamen said.