DMK says Palani temple land registration was benami transaction, threatens legal action

Addressing a press conference at Anna Arivalayam, DMK Legal Wing Joint Secretary I Paranthamen accused the State government of attempting to shield those responsible for the alleged irregularities.

Explaining the sequence of events surrounding the land registration, Paranthamen alleged that two Sub-Registrars in Palani had declined to register the document. He claimed that the responsibility was subsequently assigned to the Sub-Registrar of Kodaikanal, who was given additional charge and travelled nearly 60 km to complete the registration.