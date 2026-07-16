No 'power centres' involved in Palani temple land issue, says Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar on Thursday asserted that there were no "power centres" involved in the alleged encroachment of Palani temple land and said the government was taking appropriate action in the matter.
Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat after the Cabinet meeting, the Minister said the government would ensure a fair probe into the issue.
Responding to questions on the death of a remand prisoner in Nagercoil, Nirmalkumar said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had directed officials to take appropriate action.
“We have no intention of shielding anyone in this case. Appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible,” he said.
Taking a swipe at the previous DMK government, the Minister alleged that several custodial and remand prisoner deaths had occurred during its tenure without the truth being brought to light.
On the political front, Nirmalkumar accused both the DMK and the AIADMK of attempting to forge an alliance with the BJP.
He further alleged that efforts were being made to lure TVK MLAs with offers of Rs 50 crore each in an attempt to destabilise the ruling government.
Commenting on reforms in the Registration Department, the Minister alleged that during the previous DMK regime, fixed percentages were collected in document registrations.
“The TVK government has not fixed any such percentage. We have restructured the Registration Department to ensure transparency and prevent corrupt practices,” Nirmalkumar said.