Rat-bite scare at Tiruchy GH triggers statewide review of rodent control

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME&R) ordered a high-level inquiry and directed a statewide review of rodent-control measures in government hospitals after a woman receiving treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy was suspected to have suffered a rat bite while admitted to a ward.
The woman, who was recovering after surgery for a leg fracture, was found to have a wound on the big toe of her left foot, which her son brought to the attention of doctors. The man alleged that it was caused by rat bite, and added that she did not experience pain, as she is diabetic and had reduced sensation in her foot.
The doctors provided first aid and necessary treatment, and administered precautionary anti-rabies injections. The department said the patient is stable and has full movement of the affected toe.
In a statement on Saturday, the DME&R said the Dean of the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the incident. "Based on the inspection, several corrective measures have been recommended, " the department said.
All patients from the affected ward have since been shifted. The department said the building, which is over 50 years old, has suffered structural deterioration, allowing rodent burrows to reappear despite repeated sealing. It added that the block is proposed to be demolished and replaced with a new building.
The Health Department also instructed the Public Works Department to ensure the prompt removal of construction debris from the Rs 110-crore hospital project opposite the existing block, saying accumulated waste could attract rodents.
The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) has issued a seven-day notice to the sanitation contractor, seeking an explanation for the lapse. The DME&R has also directed all government medical college hospitals to intensify monthly rodent-control measures in intensive care units, operation theatres, kitchens and other critical areas, while mandating photographic documentation of the work carried out by contractors. "These measures are aimed at ensuring a safe environment for patients and their attendants," the department added.