Rat-bite scare at Tiruchy GH triggers statewide review of rodent control

The woman, who was recovering after surgery for a leg fracture, was found to have a wound on the big toe of her left foot, which her son brought to the attention of doctors. The man alleged that it was caused by rat bite, and added that she did not experience pain, as she is diabetic and had reduced sensation in her foot.



The doctors provided first aid and necessary treatment, and administered precautionary anti-rabies injections. The department said the patient is stable and has full movement of the affected toe.



In a statement on Saturday, the DME&R said the Dean of the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the incident. "Based on the inspection, several corrective measures have been recommended, " the department said.



All patients from the affected ward have since been shifted. The department said the building, which is over 50 years old, has suffered structural deterioration, allowing rodent burrows to reappear despite repeated sealing. It added that the block is proposed to be demolished and replaced with a new building.