Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Collector orders probe into rat bite incident

Meanwhile, a video of rodent movement in the ICU surfaced a day after the incident.
Rats bite at Tiruchy government hospital
R Tamil Kodi
Updated on

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy District Collector on Friday (July 24) ordered a probe into the rate bite incident in Annal Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, where a senior citizen woman lost her toe.

Meanwhile, a video of rodent movement in the ICU surfaced a day after the incident.

After R Tamil Kodi (68) who was undergoing treatment after an ortho surgery was bitten by a rate, the Dean Dr S Kumaravel who inspected the ward and ordered for proper treaments treatment.

Rats bite at Tiruchy government hospital
Woman goes to Tiruchy Government Hospital with broken ankle, loses toe to rat bite

On Friday, a day after the incident, the workers cleaned the entire premises and plugged the holes visible around the hospital premises while the Collector Pratik Dayal ordered a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, a video of the movement of a rat even at the ICU surfaced in the social media and this caused a flutter among the public.

In the video, the rat has been entering via a hole in the ventilation slot and moving around the ICU hall.

Tiruchy
district Collector
ICU
RAT
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