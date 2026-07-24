Tiruchy Collector orders probe into rat bite incident

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy District Collector on Friday (July 24) ordered a probe into the rate bite incident in Annal Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, where a senior citizen woman lost her toe.
Meanwhile, a video of rodent movement in the ICU surfaced a day after the incident.
After R Tamil Kodi (68) who was undergoing treatment after an ortho surgery was bitten by a rate, the Dean Dr S Kumaravel who inspected the ward and ordered for proper treaments treatment.
On Friday, a day after the incident, the workers cleaned the entire premises and plugged the holes visible around the hospital premises while the Collector Pratik Dayal ordered a probe into the incident.
Meanwhile, a video of the movement of a rat even at the ICU surfaced in the social media and this caused a flutter among the public.
In the video, the rat has been entering via a hole in the ventilation slot and moving around the ICU hall.