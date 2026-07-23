EPS condemns rat bite incident at Tiruchy GH, seeks compensation for patient

In a statement, Palaniswami described the incident as shocking and alleged that it reflected the poor maintenance of government hospitals under the present TVK government.

He questioned what explanation the government had for the elderly woman, who had sought treatment at a government hospital but allegedly suffered such an incident during her stay.

Palaniswami also criticised the state government, alleging that while people were facing hardships, ministers were preoccupied with watching the first show of the film Jananayagan and posting selfies on social media. He further claimed that several ministers, including the Chief Minister, had taken time off to watch the film.

The AIADMK leader urged the government to ensure the woman received proper medical care and demanded that adequate compensation be provided to her.