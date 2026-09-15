Private dairies in Tamil Nadu seek level playing field after Aavin procurement price hikes

In a representation to the Chief Minister, the association said private dairy companies had played a significant role in developing Tamil Nadu’s dairy sector over the past three decades and claimed that they handled about 75 per cent of milk procurement and sales in the State.

The association said government support extended to Aavin placed private dairies at a disadvantage as they did not receive comparable subsidies. It recalled that the previous government had provided incentives to both consumers and milk producers and said the latest increase in support to Aavin had further widened the disparity.