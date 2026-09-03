White paper on Aavin management to be released soon: Minister Vijayalakshmi

She said the number of milk producers' cooperative unions in the State had declined from 9,470 to 8,851, while the number of milk producers fell from 4.25 lakh to 3.16 lakh.

According to the Minister, Aavin had outstanding dues of Rs 255 crore towards milk procured from farmers and a debt of Rs 482 crore to the State government. She further alleged that Aavin's annual loss had increased from Rs 603 crore to Rs 1,275 crore during the previous regime.

Vijayalakshmi said the government would soon release a white paper detailing Aavin's financial and administrative position. She also announced that a committee would be constituted to inquire into the alleged mismanagement of Aavin during the previous government, and action would be taken according to that committee report.