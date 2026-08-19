Poachers’ killing: DKS asks TN not to meddle in Karnataka affairs

He also dismissed demands from a section of Tamil Nadu politicians for a CBI inquiry into the death of the three men, claimed to be Tamils, in Chamarajanagar on August 15.

Shivakumar said Tamil Nadu should manage its own law and order issues.

“This is a federal structure. No state should interfere with the administration of any other state. People should have this basic understanding. I cannot get involved in any of the law and order problems of Tamil Nadu. Every state has its own problems,” he told reporters here.

His remarks follow the issue echoing in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, where members cutting across party lines demanded a high-level probe into the firing incident involving the Karnataka forest department.