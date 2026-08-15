3 alleged poachers killed in Karnataka encounter, CM orders magisterial probe

According to Reddy, two forest teams entered the area after receiving information that the hunters had gone hunting and followed a torchlight before intercepting them.

The men allegedly had two country-made pistols and four bags containing deer meat, Reddy said.

"At that point, they allegedly attempted to fire. The forest personnel told them, 'We will fire in self-defence.' Two of them died on the spot. One person was injured and was taken to hospital, where he reportedly died," he said.

One person allegedly fled the spot, the minister said.