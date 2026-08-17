3 ‘poachers’ shot dead in Karnataka believed to have had Coimbatore roots

The three men, identified as Anthonysamy, Johnrose Peter and Kumar, all residents of Mariya Mangala village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar, were shot dead during an alleged exchange of fire in the Datti forest area.

Their families and local villagers have claimed that the men had gone into the forest in search of missing cattle.

Tension prevailed at Hanur as villagers and family members staged a massive protest seeking justice for the men. Villagers blocked the road to Male Mahadeshwara Betta. TV visuals from the spot showed pushing and jostling between protesters and police amid heavy security arrangements.