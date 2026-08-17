3 ‘poachers’ shot dead in Karnataka believed to have had Coimbatore roots

COIMBATORE/ CHAMARAJANAGAR: The three alleged poachers who were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department personnel in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, near the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, on Saturday (August 15) are believed to have had roots in Coimbatore.
The three men, identified as Anthonysamy, Johnrose Peter and Kumar, all residents of Mariya Mangala village in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar, were shot dead during an alleged exchange of fire in the Datti forest area.
Their families and local villagers have claimed that the men had gone into the forest in search of missing cattle.
Tension prevailed at Hanur as villagers and family members staged a massive protest seeking justice for the men. Villagers blocked the road to Male Mahadeshwara Betta. TV visuals from the spot showed pushing and jostling between protesters and police amid heavy security arrangements.
The protesters demanded that the forest personnel who opened fire be brought to the spot and questioned, while police made efforts to control the situation and contain the growing anger among the families and villagers.
The protesters questioned the authority of the forest officials to kill the three men, even if they were hunting.
"They could have shot them in the leg; instead, they shot them in the neck and killed all three," the angry locals said.
P Shanmugam, state secretary of the CPI(M), said, “the three men were believed to have had roots in Coimbatore and that their ancestors had migrated to Karnataka two generations back. We have yet to ascertain whether any of their relatives still live in Coimbatore or not.”
Tamil Nadu leaders, including Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, DMK president MK Stalin and PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday demanded that the deaths be registered as a murder case and investigated through a transparent and impartial probe.