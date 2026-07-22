Palani temple land row: Buyer defends purchase, seeks pre-arrest bail

MADURAI: One of the accused buyers of the 1.4-acre Palani Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple land, reportedly buying it at a deflated price of Rs 2 crore amid an estimation of Rs 100 crore, has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail, claiming that he was a bona fide buyer who relied on court decrees and had no role in the alleged conspiracy.
Vellathurai, the second accused in the case registered by the Palani Adivaram police in the Temple land fraud case, contended that he had been falsely implicated due to political vendetta. Though it is a civil property dispute, it was given criminal colour.
The petitioner Vellathurai submitted that he had recently sold his own property for more than Rs 2 crore and was looking to reinvest the amount on the advice of his chartered accountant to claim capital gains tax benefits. Before purchasing the property, he said, he had verified the title and relied on civil court decrees recognising the vendor's title.
The petitioner further contended that the Sub-Registrar had initially refused registration of the sale deed and that it was eventually registered only after directions issued by the High Court. He has a comfortable source of income from agriculture, and hence he had no intention of grabbing temple property.
Apprehending arrest in the case, Vellathurai sought anticipatory bail from the High Court. The court asked him to include the CB-CID as a respondent and post the hearing tomorrow.