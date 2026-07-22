Palani temple land row: Buyer defends purchase, seeks pre-arrest bail

Vellathurai, the second accused in the case registered by the Palani Adivaram police in the Temple land fraud case, contended that he had been falsely implicated due to political vendetta. Though it is a civil property dispute, it was given criminal colour.

The petitioner Vellathurai submitted that he had recently sold his own property for more than Rs 2 crore and was looking to reinvest the amount on the advice of his chartered accountant to claim capital gains tax benefits. Before purchasing the property, he said, he had verified the title and relied on civil court decrees recognising the vendor's title.