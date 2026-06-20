Rain ruins 1.50 lakh paddy bags; Kumbakonam ryots flay officials' apathy

Citing official apathy in moving procured paddy to the warehouses, farmers stated that the open-air godown lacked proper tarpaulin sheets to cover the procured paddy stocks.

While sources claimed that the movement of paddy from the DPCs to Warehouses halted soon after the regime change, talks about fresh contracts were under way. Given the situation, the officials were not concerned about the movement of paddy, at least from the open-air godowns, despite a warning about heavy rains in the Delta region, sources said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Agriculture Minister R Vinoth avoided answering questions on paddy damage in Kumbakonam but told the reporters that the officials would conduct field inspections. On Saturday evening, the TNCSC officials visited the spot and deployed workers to move the paddy that was in good condition.