27 lakh gunny bags arrive from West Bengal to tackle paddy procurement crisis in Chengalpattu

What steps has the government taken to address the shortage?

In response, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation initiated efforts to source gunny bags from West Bengal. The consignment of 27 lakh bags arrived by goods train at Chengalpattu railway station on Tuesday. Heavy lorries were used to unload the parcels from the train compartments.

According to officials, the bags will be distributed to 122 state-run paddy procurement centers and 42 centers operated under the central government’s Civil Supplies Corporation. Priority will be given to areas in Tamil Nadu where procurement has been most severely affected due to the lack of gunny bags.