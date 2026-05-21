27 lakh gunny bags arrive from West Bengal to tackle paddy procurement crisis in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: In a major relief for farmers and procurement agencies, a freight train from West Bengal has arrived in Chengalpattu district carrying 27 lakh gunny bags. The bags are intended to address a severe shortage that had disrupted paddy procurement across several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu.
Chengalpattu, a district bordering Chennai, ranks second only to the Delta districts in paddy cultivation. With the ongoing Samba crop season in full swing, farmers have been harvesting and bringing their produce to government procurement centers. However, a lack of gunny bags had led to large piles of paddy being left uncovered near these centers.
The situation worsened due to unseasonal summer rains, causing the exposed paddy grains to sprout and go to waste. Farmers had repeatedly urged the government to ensure timely procurement to prevent such losses, but the bag shortage remained a critical hurdle.
In response, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation initiated efforts to source gunny bags from West Bengal. The consignment of 27 lakh bags arrived by goods train at Chengalpattu railway station on Tuesday. Heavy lorries were used to unload the parcels from the train compartments.
According to officials, the bags will be distributed to 122 state-run paddy procurement centers and 42 centers operated under the central government’s Civil Supplies Corporation. Priority will be given to areas in Tamil Nadu where procurement has been most severely affected due to the lack of gunny bags.
Until the bags are dispatched, they will be temporarily stored in a secure godown at the Pattalam sugar mill in Chengalpattu district.
Farmers have expressed relief and happiness over the development, stating that with the arrival of these bags, procurement at government centers is expected to proceed without further delays.