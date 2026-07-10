Bribe for paddy bags: DVAC recover unaccounted cash from DPC in Thanjavur

Based on the complaint that the DPC staff were collecting Rs 40 to 50 per bag from farmers, the team conducted a surprise inspection at DPCs at Saliyamangalam from Wednesday night.

They recovered Rs 6,850 from the supervisor Mohan Ravi, and the officials found Rs 6,030 lying abandoned. Upon inquiry, the DVAC learnt that the workers in the DPC threw the money soon after seeing the officials.

The officials also recommended a departmental inquiry.