OPS holds DMK govt responsible for Tirunelveli Congress leader Jeyakumar's death

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday hit out at the DMK government and the state police over the death of KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh, president of the Congress party's Tirunelveli East district unit and claimed that the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated over the last three years.

Police on Saturday morning had recovered KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh's body from his 10-acre farm, adjacent to his house near Karisuthu Pudur village. It was found in a completely charred state. His legs were tied together with a string, reports added.

Condemning the murder of the Congress functionary, Panneerselvam in a statement said that Jeyakumar had petitioned the Superintendent of Police on April 30 stating that his life was under threat. He had also mentioned that unidentified persons were suspiciously wandering near house. He had also mentioned a couple of names in his petition.

On May 3, Jeyakumar's son had filed a complaint that his father was missing since the previous night.



"If the police had taken appropriate action based on Jeyakumar's petition, his death would have been averted and he would have been alive by now.If this is happening to a functionary belonging to the alliance party of the ruling party, it indicates a lethargic approach by the government. It also raises a doubt whether Tamil Nadu is turning into a haven for anti-social elements," Panneerselvam said, while demanding the Chief Minister to take stern measures against criminal elements to ensure the safety of people.

A government contractor and a businessman, Jeyakumar hailed from a staunch Congress family.

Seven special teams have been formed to investigate Jeyakumar’s death. The police are awaiting the postmortem report.



