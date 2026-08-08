No cut in education funds, claims Minister Marie Wilson

Replying to AIADMK MLA Agri SS Krishnamurthy during the debate on the Revised Budget and Revised Agriculture Budget 2026-27, Marie Wilson said budgetary allocations should be assessed against revised estimates and actual expenditure rather than Budget Estimates alone.

He noted that under the previous DMK government, the School Education Department's allocation of Rs 44,042 crore in the 2024-25 Budget Estimate was revised to Rs 40,412 crore, with actual expenditure standing at Rs 38,759 crore. Likewise, the 2025-26 allocation of Rs 46,766 crore was revised to Rs 43,192 crore, while actual spending stood at Rs 42,351 crore.

"For 2026-27, the Interim Budget had earmarked Rs 8,176 crore towards non-salary expenditure for school education. In the Revised Budget, we have increased it to Rs 8,203 crore. We have not reduced funds. The government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will never compromise on school education or any form of education," Wilson said.