No bar on phones inside temples during festivals, says Minister Ramesh

CHENNAI: Mobile phones could be permitted inside temples on festivals and other special occasions, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh.
Speaking to reporters, he said the restriction on mobile phones was extended across temples in Tamil Nadu following a case concerning the Tiruchendur temple in December 2022. However, phones could be permitted inside temples on festival and other special occasions, he said, and added there was no need to introduce a system to collect and deposit devotees’ phones on such days.
Defending the Rs 5 fee collected from devotees, Ramesh said it was not a new practice and was followed in several states, including Kerala and BJP-ruled States. The amount would be used for temple employees’ salaries and facilities such as providing food to poor devotees, he said.
Rejecting criticism of the fee, he said those making such allegations were among those who wanted the HR&CE Department itself abolished.