New tribunal best way to address Mekedatu issue, says DMK's Thangam Thennarasu

Mekedatu remains unresolved issue

Thennarasu said the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed resolutions against the proposed Mekedatu dam on several occasions. He alleged that successive governments in Karnataka, irrespective of the party in power, had continued to support the project and said it posed a threat to the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers.

"The Mekedatu issue is a separate legal matter that has not yet been resolved by the Supreme Court," he said.