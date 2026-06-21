Mekedatu: Then DMK govt hid Mekedatu tribunal proposal, alleges CPM; asks ‘inexperienced’ CM Vijay to learn, repeal

Also faulting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for accepting an amendment based on the letter in the Assembly without consulting political parties or fully assessing its implications, the CPM mentioned the ruling TVK’s lack of experience and demanded that the amendment be withdrawn when the House reconvenes on Monday.

Speaking at a party event in Karaikudi on Saturday, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the amendment moved by Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was incorporated into the Assembly resolution on Friday without informing legislators or floor leaders about its contents.

According to Shanmugam, the amendment referred to a letter allegedly sent by the then chief minister MK Stalin to the Union government on March 4, 2026, seeking the constitution of a new tribunal to discuss the Mekedatu project. Shanmugam claimed that neither the political parties nor the participants in an all-party meeting convened on the issue were informed about such a proposal.