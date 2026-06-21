Mekedatu: Then DMK govt hid Mekedatu tribunal proposal, alleges CPM; asks ‘inexperienced’ CM Vijay to learn, repeal

CHENNAI: In a serious allegation, the CPM on Sunday accused the previous DMK government, its ally for several years, of concealing a letter written to the Centre seeking the constitution of a fresh tribunal to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue.
Also faulting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for accepting an amendment based on the letter in the Assembly without consulting political parties or fully assessing its implications, the CPM mentioned the ruling TVK’s lack of experience and demanded that the amendment be withdrawn when the House reconvenes on Monday.
Speaking at a party event in Karaikudi on Saturday, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the amendment moved by Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was incorporated into the Assembly resolution on Friday without informing legislators or floor leaders about its contents.
According to Shanmugam, the amendment referred to a letter allegedly sent by the then chief minister MK Stalin to the Union government on March 4, 2026, seeking the constitution of a new tribunal to discuss the Mekedatu project. Shanmugam claimed that neither the political parties nor the participants in an all-party meeting convened on the issue were informed about such a proposal.
This weakened the State’s position, as the Supreme Court's 2018 final verdict on the Cauvery dispute has already made it mandatory to obtain downstream states' consent for any construction across the river, he said, arguing that Tamil Nadu should remain focused on enforcing the final award and preventing the Mekedatu project.
Criticising the government's handling of the issue, he said Chief Minister Vijay accepted the amendment without consulting legal experts, officials handling the Cauvery dispute, or other stakeholders familiar with the issue.
Referring to the ruling TVK government's lack of administrative experience, Shanmugam said political newcomers should exercise greater caution while dealing with sensitive and long-standing inter-state disputes such as the Cauvery issue.
"Since you are new to governance and political administration, greater deliberation is required in matters involving Tamil Nadu's rights and interests. Decisions cannot be taken merely because the Opposition has suggested them," he said.
The CPM leader urged the government to treat the episode as a learning experience and revisit the matter when the Assembly meets again on Monday, either by withdrawing the amendment or placing it before the House for discussion after consulting all political parties.