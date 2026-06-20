Farmers push for robust legal battle in Mekedatu, Cauvery dispute

The Tiruchy meeting, in which the representatives from various farmers' associations and legal experts took part, focused on legal avenues for action against Karnataka for failing to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and its initiatives to construct the Mekedatu dam.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, Cauvery V Dhanapalan, the president of the Federation, noted that poor storage in Mettur reservoir, as Karnataka failed to release Tamil Nadu's due share of water, has affected the Kuruvai cultivation in the Delta.